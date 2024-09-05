Travis Kelce's reveals how Taylor Swift inspired his Racehorse purchase

Travis Kelce revealed the reason behind his recently bought racehorse named "Swift Delivery."

During an interview on New Heights podcast, Travis got candid about his racehorse and discussed how his ladylove Taylor Swift has inspired the purchase.

“Did the name prompt interest?” the host and brother of the athlete, Jason Kelce, asked.

Responding to the question, the Super Bowl champ said, “I will say, you know, when the stars align, it just feels good to jump on board.”

Further explaining his interest in horse racing games, he said, “Man, that’d be fun to, like, get involved and see one your horses in the race. That seems like it’d be a fun thing to be a part of.”

“I just got on board because it’s fun and I could team up with a good friend of mine,” he continued.

Moreover, Travis shared that he "liked the way that Swift Delivery ran," before adding, “I’ve seen, like, three or four races that Swift Delivery has been in and, sure enough, I heard nothing but great reviews.”