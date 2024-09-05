Emma Roberts glams up for 'Tell Me Lies' premiere

Emma Roberts stepped out in elegance to attend the season two premiere of Hulu's Tell Me Lies at The Bungalow in Santa Monica on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old actress opted for a grey top and matching slacks cinched together with a striking black belt featuring a gold buckle.

The star, who recently called the Britney Spears biopic casting rumors her “true dream,” completed her look with a pair of strappy heels and accessorized with gold earrings.

Furthermore, Roberts’ blonde hair was styled in a sleek side part, and her makeup revealed her natural beauty.

According to Daily Mail, Emma served as executive producer of the show through her production company, Belletrist Productions.

Additionally, Emma was also pictured with Belletrist co-founder Karah Preiss, who wore a blue button-up tucked into white pants.

As far the show is concerned, its first season concluded in November 2022 with a shocking twist, revealing that Lucy's childhood friend Lydia was engaged to Stephen.

As per the publication, the season two picks up in the present day, hinting at hidden secrets while Lydia blames Lucy for their falling-out.

According to the outlet’s reports, Hulu released the first two episodes of season 2 on Wednesday, September 4.