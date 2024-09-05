Lee Daniels recalls 'horrible' time of making 'Empire'

Lee Daniels recalled the "horrible" time of making the TV series Empire.

Speaking to The Film Stage, the filmmaker said working on the Fox series was “absolutely the worst experience” of his life, but he has no regrets.

"I only did Empire just so I could see what that experience was like," he told the outlet while promoting his new horror film The Deliverance.

"Horrible. Absolutely the worst experience. Horrible!" exclaimed the 64-year-old director. "But guess what? F---ing that money, money, money! I was able to put my kids through college and s---."

For those unversed, Empire, which earned the title of “the most valuable show on broadcast TV," ran for six seasons on Fox.

Additionally, Lee's new project The Deliverance is available to watch on Netflix.