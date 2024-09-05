 
Geo News

Lee Daniels recalls 'horrible' time of making 'Empire'

'Empire' ran for six seasons on Fox

By
Web Desk
|

September 05, 2024

Lee Daniels recalls horrible time of making Empire
Lee Daniels recalls 'horrible' time of making 'Empire' 

Lee Daniels recalled the "horrible" time of making the TV series Empire.

Speaking to The Film Stage, the filmmaker said working on the Fox series was “absolutely the worst experience” of his life, but he has no regrets.

"I only did Empire just so I could see what that experience was like," he told the outlet while promoting his new horror film The Deliverance.

"Horrible. Absolutely the worst experience. Horrible!" exclaimed the 64-year-old director. "But guess what? F---ing that money, money, money! I was able to put my kids through college and s---."

For those unversed, Empire, which earned the title of “the most valuable show on broadcast TV," ran for six seasons on Fox.

Additionally, Lee's new project The Deliverance is available to watch on Netflix.

Freddie Jackson reflects on battle with kidney disease at age 67
Freddie Jackson reflects on battle with kidney disease at age 67
Emma Roberts glams up for 'Tell Me Lies' premiere
Emma Roberts glams up for 'Tell Me Lies' premiere
Royal family receives stern warning as William ‘ready' to welcome Harry back video
Royal family receives stern warning as William ‘ready' to welcome Harry back
Chloe Bailey on Halle Bailey's son: 'I feel like I birthed him' video
Chloe Bailey on Halle Bailey's son: 'I feel like I birthed him'
Nicole Kidman's 'The Perfect Couple' receives mixed reviews from critics
Nicole Kidman's 'The Perfect Couple' receives mixed reviews from critics
Travis Kelce's reveals how Taylor Swift inspired his Racehorse purchase
Travis Kelce's reveals how Taylor Swift inspired his Racehorse purchase
Prince William sends brutal message to Prince Harry amid royal return rumours
Prince William sends brutal message to Prince Harry amid royal return rumours
Meghan Markle taking over the show from Prince Harry
Meghan Markle taking over the show from Prince Harry