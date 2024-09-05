Prince William sends brutal message to Prince Harry amid royal return rumours

Prince William has sent a brutal message to Prince Harry that he has no future in the UK amid rumours that the Duke would take on a temporary royal role to support King Charles.



According to The Express, the Prince of Wales has already started planning for his future reign, with an insider indicating that he doesn't envision a role for his estranged brother.

Despite a brief reunion at their uncle’s funeral service, Harry and William have remained distant, reports revealed.

Following the funeral, a royal insider told the publication that William will give no space to Harry, his wife, Meghan Markle, and their kids, Archie and Lilibet, in the Royal family.

"William is already planning for when he becomes King, and he doesn’t see a future for the Sussexes in the Royal Family,” the source said.

“The feeling is that allowing the Sussexes back into the fold is a bad move and they should be resigned to the fringes indefinitely,” they added.

William's plans for his reign suggest that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no future in the UK or role within the Royal family.

Previously, eyewitnesses at Lord Robert Fellowes’ funeral told The Sun that William and Harry “were only five yards from each other” but still did not meet.

“They were sat two or three rows back from the front, not at the back, but they were on opposite sides of the aisle,” another mourner said.

"And then there were family members on the rest of the seats between them, so maybe that is something that was arranged.”