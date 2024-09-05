Johnny Depp takes major step after intense backlash over 'rotten' teeth

Fans of Johnny Depp are expressing happiness on social media as the actor, whose teeth were labelled 'rotten', once again flashed a whiter smile.



The Pirates of the Caribbean star's fans have been speculating online that the 61-year-old actor has undergone a major dental work.

It comes after the Hollywood star's new video went viral on Instagram from his recent trip to a Bahamian bar, Lorraine's Café.



A bartender named Rap Rap Zoilo posted a video with Depp on the social media app and captioned it, "Jacksparrow meets the killerbartender of exuma bahamas ... once in a lifetime moments with mr jonhny Depp [sic]."

In an almost two-minute clip, the actor could be seen smiling, showcasing his healthier set of teeth.

After the video went viral, many fans started speculating about his recent alleged dental makeover and even congratulated the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star in the comments section of the video.

One of the users wrote, “He looks so happy! And healthy and look he got his teeth fixed!!!!!”

Another fan posted, "The pirate teeth are gone, pearly whites look beautiful' while another said, 'Johnny Depp has new teeth!"

One user commented, “Now there will be no one who can say anything bad about @johnnydepp's teeth, he has a beautiful mouth, a very healthy appearance.”

The actor received backlash over his visibly yellowish teeth at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

He was pictured on the red carpet to promote his film Jeanne du Barry, when fans first noticed that his teeth didn’t look too good, labelling it "rotten" and "yellow."