Royal family makes statement after receiving warning over Prince Harry’s return

Royal family has issued a new statement after a royal expert warned the Firm regarding Prince Harry’s possible return to the Royal family.



As per reports, Prince William is “open” to reconciling with Prince Harry on one condition after years-long feud following their recent reunion at their uncle’s funeral in UK last week.

A royal insider told The Express that Harry is “open to reconciling with his brother," before noting that William is also “not opposed” to idea of reuniting with the Duke of Sussex.

However, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams warned William, the Prince of Wales, and the rest of the royal family members that Britons might not like Harry’s return to the country.

“Most supporters of the monarchy would be appalled at the prospect of the Sussexes appearing at Trooping the Colour or at Christmas,” he said.

Following Fitzwilliams’ stern warning, Buckingham Palace shared a statement honouring Queen Camilla on the official Instagram handle of the British Royal family.

The post highlighted the Queen Consort’s key events, including her latest royal engagement as Patron of Book Aid International.

With a carousel of images, the caption of the latest royal family’s post read, “The Queen, as Patron of Book Aid International, hosted a Reception yesterday to celebrate the charity’s 70th anniversary.”

“The charity works in over 35 countries providing books, setting up libraries and sharing the joy of reading,” it added.



“Her Majesty - who is an avid reader and is passionate about the importance of literature - has been patron of Book Aid International since 2022. She succeeded The late Duke of Edinburgh who was patron from 1966-2021.”