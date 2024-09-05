Candace Cameron Bure 'heartbroken' over death of person she 'loved so much'

Candace Cameron Bure has paid a heartfelt homage to her husband Valeri Bure's late father, Vladimir.

On September 4, the actress took to her Instagram handle to announce the death of her father-in-law.



“Our hearts are broken as we grieve the loss of Val’s dad Vladimir Bure. I loved this man so very much,” Candace began her lengthy note.

She further penned “To me, he represented not only the gift of life (my husband) that I am forever grateful for, but one of strength, dedication, motivation, resilience, willpower and love.”

“In my mind, he was the epitome of each of those words, a little bit super human in some way,” she continued.

Highlighting Vladimir’s notable accomplishments, the 48-year-old star added, “Vladimir was an 4x Olympic medalist in swimming and a 2x Stanley Cup winning coach for the New Jersey Devils.”

Along with a heartfelt note, Candace shared an older photo of Vladimir with his two sons, Pavel Bure and Valeri.



