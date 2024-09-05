Kate Moss parties out with sister after ending their bitter feud

Kate Moss stepped out for a night out with her sister, Lottie Moss.

According to Daily Mail, she stayed out at The Chiltern Firehouse in London until 3:00 am on Thursday morning.

As per the publication, the 50-year-old supermodel celebrated the end of her three-year feud with her sister Lottie, after attending their father's 80th birthday celebrations this week, as per the publication.

Furthermore, Kate donned a black top while featuring a sheer panel on the chest. She teamed up her garment with cigarette trousers and black pumps, layering up with a khaki blazer.

As far as Lottie is concerned, she teamed a white top with blue jeans and a leopard print jacket.

Additionally, as per the outlet, the sisters outing showcased their surprise reunion at their father Peter's birthday, when Kate made a point of posing alongside her younger sister in the photos taken at The Griffin pub in Sussex.