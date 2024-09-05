Skye Wheatley opens up about her controversial cosmetic surgery

Skye Wheatley recently shared details of her controversial cosmetic procedure while she jetted off to Turkey.



The influencer took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to confirm the news and reveal that she was traveling after sharing a series of snaps from the airport.

In regards to this, the 30-year-old took to her Instagram to share an array of selfies as she expressed how she would be “snatched” soon, while referencing the procedure.

In a now deleted post, a snap showcased Wheatley pouting for the camera as she wrote in caption, “Omg Turkey tomorrow” while tagging her plastic surgeon Dr Vasfi Çelik.

Moments later, the Big Brother star posted another similar photo with the caption, “Gone be a snatched queen.”

Furthermore, Skye also claimed, in July that she is travelling to Turkey to get the “fox eye lift”, which will raise and tilt her eyes slightly for a cat eye effect.

In regards to her plans, Sky stated, "I am going to Turkey. I am getting the fox eye lift. It is pretty much a half face lift. The surgery itself is not very invasive. I want the smallest little lift, I don't want to look crazy, I don't want my eyebrows to be any higher than they are. I just want a little bit of a lift when my face is relaxed.”

While sharing details about her other cosmetic plans, Skye admitted that she also wants to have liposuction on her inner thighs and arms, but is worried it will look unnatural.