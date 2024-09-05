Lady Gaga reveals who played cupid in her love story with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga has confirmed her engagement to Michael Polansky.



Calling him 'smart' and 'kind,' Gaga told Vogue that they got engaged after almost five years of dating.

Gaga, who recently flaunted her engagement ring at the Venice Film Festival, said, "I had never met anyone like Michael."

The singer noted the differences in their lifestyles, "And his life and my life are very different. He's a very private guy and he's not with me for any other reason than that we are right for each other."

"But I think what I want my fans to know is that I'm just, like, so happy. I'm healthy... he wasn't afraid to truly hold my hand. And get to know me. On a very deep level," she said.

Gaga revealed that they first met in 2019 through her mother, Cynthia, who believed Polansky was the perfect match for her daughter.

"My mom met him and she said to me, 'I think I just met your husband,' and I said, 'I'm not ready to meet my husband!' I could never have imagined that my mom...found the most perfect person for me?" she said.

Their relationship blossomed just before the pandemic, with Polansky moving into Gaga’s Malibu home during the lockdown.

Reflecting on the time they spent together, "It was really kind of special. I'd been so focused on my career since I was a teenager. And the gift of that time was that I got to completely focus on my relationship. I met this totally supportive, loving human being who wanted to get to know me - outside of Lady Gaga."

On the professional front, Gaga is set to star in Joker: Folie à Deux which is scheduled to release in October. The film recently premiere at 2024 Venice Film Festival.