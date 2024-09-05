Photo: Jennifer Aniston's new crush after Ben Affleck revealed

Jennifer Aniston reportedly has a crush on her The Morning Show co-star Jon Hamm.

Even though Jon Hamm is a married man, an insider revealed to In Touch Weekly that the A-listed actress has never hidden her feelings for him.

As per this insider, “Jen has this colossal crush on Jon that dates back to his days in Mad Men, when she was swooning over him and saying he was the sexiest man in Hollywood.”

At the time Jon was dating someone else, so the course claimed that the 55-year-old actress, “would have never gone there, but she didn’t exactly try to hide her crush.”

They went on to reveal that the Friends veteran was over the moon when Jon accepted a gig on the season 3 of The Morning Show.

In this show, Jon played the romantic interest for her character Alex Levy and “she was beyond thrilled,” to star alongside him.

This comes after In Touch Weekly reported that Jennifer Aniston reportedly wanted to be more than friends with Ben Affleck.

“Jen has definitely had a mini crush on Ben for years,” the insider claimed at the time.

They went on to explain that the former wife of Brad Pitt never approached Ben because “he’s always been in these very serious, long-term relationships during that time. But change is in the air,” adding, “As things pretty openly wind down between J. Lo and Ben, there’s a real opportunity for Jen [Aniston] to make up for lost time with Ben.”