Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava reveals her new look amid NYC fashion week

Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe revealed her new burnette look after dying her hair in New York.

The 24-year-old influencer donned a black dress at the Bulgari Studio party for New York Fashion Week held at The Refinery At Domino.

According to Daily Mail’s reports, her mini dress was long-sleeved and had a stylish sheer sleeve which she accessorized with black heels and a silver bag.

In order to finish her look, Ava wore silver earrings and an angular silver bracelet.

It is worth mentioning that the first child of Reese and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe was joined at the Bulgari event by the likes of Naomi Campbell.

As far as Naomi is concerned, she sported a slinky black dress with a feather decoration.

As per the outlet, the event came just days after she ignited a feud with Anna Wintour.

Furthermore, in August, Ava and her family mourned the loss of their family dog who died at the age of 14.

In regards this, Ava's Oscar-winning actress mother, Reese shared an adorable photo of the chocolate Labrador on her front porch as she paid tribute to him.

In terms of the caption, Witherspoon wrote, “We will miss your sweet spirit, Hank. Thank you for being the best family pet and the pack leader.”