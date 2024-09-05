 
Geo News

Jon Hamm advised against Jennifer Aniston joint project: Report

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm starred together in the season 3 of 'The Morning Show'

By
Web Desk
|

September 05, 2024

Photo: Jon Hamm advised against Jennifer Aniston joint project: Report
Photo: Jon Hamm advised against Jennifer Aniston joint project: Report

Jon Hamm is reportedly looking forward to doing another project with Jennifer Aniston, who reportedly has “a huge crush” on him.

For the unversed, Jon and Jennifer starred together in the season 3 of The Morning Show.

Now, as per the new findings of In Touch Weekly, Jon is gearing up for a new project alongside the former wife of Brad Pitt.

An insider dished on the matter, “They get along really well, and now he’s telling everyone he wants to take it to the next level and do a movie with her. It will mean a massive payday for him and a chance to work with somebody he has great chemistry with.”

“A lot of people think he’s playing a bit of a dangerous game, though, because Jen’s feelings towards him could come back at any time, if they haven’t already. And it’s hard to imagine that his wife will take kindly to it,” the source also added.

Reasoning why working on the same project might backfire for the actor, the tipster elaborated, “Costarring in a rom-com is going to mean lots of late nights together, cozy dinners out.”

They also explained, “It’s always a very [big] bonding experience, especially for two people that are already such great friends.”

The source remarked in conclusion, “Jon’s wife is a secure woman, but a lot of people think this could prove to be too much for her.”

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber enjoy private time after welcoming son: Report
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber enjoy private time after welcoming son: Report
Lady Gaga reflects on why fiance Michael Polansky is 'right' for her
Lady Gaga reflects on why fiance Michael Polansky is 'right' for her
Olivia Munn opens up about her breast cancer journey video
Olivia Munn opens up about her breast cancer journey
John Legend admits to being less popular among his kids
John Legend admits to being less popular among his kids
Cameron Diaz still smitten with husband Benji Madden: Source
Cameron Diaz still smitten with husband Benji Madden: Source
Courteney Cox reveals her inner Monica Geller in collaboration with 'Shark' video
Courteney Cox reveals her inner Monica Geller in collaboration with 'Shark'
Jennifer Lopez 'crying silently' amid Ben Affleck divorce: Report
Jennifer Lopez 'crying silently' amid Ben Affleck divorce: Report
Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava reveals her new look amid NYC fashion week
Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava reveals her new look amid NYC fashion week