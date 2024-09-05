Photo: Jon Hamm advised against Jennifer Aniston joint project: Report

Jon Hamm is reportedly looking forward to doing another project with Jennifer Aniston, who reportedly has “a huge crush” on him.

For the unversed, Jon and Jennifer starred together in the season 3 of The Morning Show.

Now, as per the new findings of In Touch Weekly, Jon is gearing up for a new project alongside the former wife of Brad Pitt.

An insider dished on the matter, “They get along really well, and now he’s telling everyone he wants to take it to the next level and do a movie with her. It will mean a massive payday for him and a chance to work with somebody he has great chemistry with.”

“A lot of people think he’s playing a bit of a dangerous game, though, because Jen’s feelings towards him could come back at any time, if they haven’t already. And it’s hard to imagine that his wife will take kindly to it,” the source also added.

Reasoning why working on the same project might backfire for the actor, the tipster elaborated, “Costarring in a rom-com is going to mean lots of late nights together, cozy dinners out.”

They also explained, “It’s always a very [big] bonding experience, especially for two people that are already such great friends.”

The source remarked in conclusion, “Jon’s wife is a secure woman, but a lot of people think this could prove to be too much for her.”