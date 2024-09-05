Photo: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber enjoy private time after welcoming son: Report

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are the proud parents of Jack Blues Bieber.

According to an insider privy to Life & Style, “Justin has thrown himself into parenthood with a huge smile on his face.”

The insider also claimed that the singing sensation has fully embraced his duties as a new father.

“He’s getting up in the middle of the night with Hailey whenever Jack needs to be fed, doing diaper changes and whatever else he can to help,” the source dished.

In addition to this, the insider mentioned that the new parents are not seeing many people right now and are enjoying their private time with baby Jack.

“Justin and Hailey aren’t letting a ton of people come over right now,” the confidante stated and concluded, “They’re mostly staying in their little bubble. But Justin has been FaceTiming everyone, bragging about how amazing his baby boy is. He’s a very proud new dad.”

This news comes as a relief for fans because right after the arrival of Justin’s son it was reported by In Touch Weekly that “Justin does not seem to be in a great place.”

“Everywhere he goes, people are either clamoring for a piece of him or purposely trying to get him to react, so it’s understandable he’d get triggered. But that’s the sort of stress he will always face as someone with his level of fame!” the source addressed.

“The feeling in his circle is that the sooner he gets help and learns how to deal with his temper in heated situations, the better,” they also established at the time.