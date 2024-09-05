Taylor Swift's friendship tested as Brittany Mahomes supports Donald Trump

Taylor Swift is facing a friendship crisis with her pal Brittany Mahomes after she publicly showed support for Donald Trump.

Mahomes has sparked reaction from Swift's fans after liking Republican account post and also receiving a public thank-you from Trump on his platform, Truth Social.

"I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country," Trump wrote.

He added, "With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless “leaders,” it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM. What a great couple - See you both at the Super Bowl!"

The Lover hitmaker, who supports the Democratic candidates, including Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020, has been outspoken against Trump in the past.

Swift and Mahomes have been close friends since the Blank Space singer started dating Travis Kelce, a teammate of Patrick Mahomes.

They were often seen together at football games, cheering on the Chiefs and sharing public moments of camaraderie.

Now, with Mahomes’ political endorsement making headlines, fans are worried that their friendship might be strained.

Despite the public backlash, a source close to Swift and Mahomes has stated that the two have agreed to avoid political discussions to maintain their friendship.

"Taylor is not going to be written into this anti-Brittany narrative because they have made a pact to not discuss politics," an insider told DailyMail.