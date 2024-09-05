Photo: Cameron Diaz still smitten with husband Benji Madden: Source

The romance of Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden has reportedly passed the test of time.

As fans will be aware, the actress tied the knot with Benji in 2015, less than a year after they started dating.

Now, In Touch Weekly reported that the couple is still going strong and is completely smitten with each other.

Speaking of their bond, an insider shared with the outlet that the couple has found new joy since the birth of their son, Cardinal in March 2024.

The source began the chat by saying, "It's been a wonderful summer,” adding that the arrival of their baby boy brought the couple "so much joy."

"They're such a happy family," the insider also mentioned.

For those unversed, Cameron and Benji share a brood of two, a 4-year-old daughter named Raddix, and a 5-month-old son named Cardinal.

The confidante also declared. "They don't need all the glitz and glamour of Hollywood anymore. The wholesome things in life, like a walk on the beach in Montecito or a trip to the farmers' market and a big dinner at home, are what satisfy them these days."

Wrapping up the topic, they addressed, "Once in a while they'll have a dinner out somewhere nice like Lucky's steakhouse or Tre Lune [both in Montecito], but most of the time they'd rather just stay home."