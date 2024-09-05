Courteney Cox reveals her inner Monica Geller in collaboration with 'Shark'

Courteney Cox collaborated with Shark to highlight their two new cleaning devices.



The Friends alum partnered with Shark on a campaign to highlight two new devices, the "PowerDetect NeverTouch Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop and Shark PowerDetect Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum."

In this regard, the 60-year-old actress told People, “Obviously, I am known as being a clean freak,” while noting that her reputation came from more than just her Friends character’s famous obsession with cleanliness.

According to the publication, Cox claimed, “Everyone that knows me, any friend I have, knows that I just love things that are organized, neat and clean, and I can't help it. “I was born this way and it's so important to me. One of the things that make me happy is to have a really clean surrounding.”

Moreover, Cox, who will appear in a series of videos for the brand starting this month, shared some of her favorite features of the vacuums as she stated, “The Shark actually cleans in reverse, and I think that's incredible. So you're not just wasting extra manpower.”

While Cox stated that she’s never used a small vacuum to clean a larger one, just the way Monica Geller memorably did in a season 10 episode of Friends.

In regards to her character, Cox stated that Monica’s tendencies may have been considered over the top by everybody else, but it “seemed normal” to her.