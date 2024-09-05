Amazon Prime Video greenlights 'Reacher' spinoff

Reacher was a big hit for Amazon Prime Video, and to cash in on its popularity, the streamer is said to be going for a spinoff show.



Details related to the project were told to Variety by sources, as they shared that the writers attached to the series are Nick Santora and Nicholas Wooton.

Nick has been an integral part because he was the showrunner and executive producer of the original show.

But, insiders say, the makers have been tight-lipped about the specific details, like who will be the focus of the spinoff.

If to put stock in speculations, Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) is believed to be the hot favourite character to base a show on.

The spinoff news comes as no surprise, given the interest the Alan Ritchson-led show generated for the streamer.

Its audience, which is global, by the way, sky-rocketed after the premiering of season two, leading the Reacher to top many charts.

While season three is in the works with the official logline reading, “Reacher must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past.”