Lady Gaga reflects on why fiance Michael Polansky is 'right' for her

Lady Gaga recently confirmed her engagement to Michael Polansky whom she has dated since 2019

By
Web Desk
|

September 05, 2024

Lady Gaga just discussed how her fiancé, Michael Polansky, stuck with her through thick and thin.

As the 38-year-old, Joker: Folie à Deux star had a conversation with Vogue she expressed how her mental health has improved ever since Polansky has entered her life.

After the release of her last, 2020 album, Chromatica, Gaga found herself in a tunnel that had no light in the end, however her now-fiancé, had a positive influence on her.

“I had never met anyone like Michael,” the Born This Way singer told the outlet, adding, “He’s so smart and so kind. And his life and my life are very different. He’s a very private guy and he’s not with me for any other reason than that we are right for each other.”

“But I think what I want my fans to know is that I’m just, like, so happy,” she noted.

Gaga went on to recall how the making of her Chromatica album was “an absolutely horrible time” for her “mental health” and how she had entered “a really dark place” in life, however, Polansky helped “change” all that.

“I struggled for, like, many years before that. But everything started to change. Because I had a real friend who saw the ways in which I was unhappy and why. And he wasn’t afraid to truly hold my hand and get to know me on a very deep level,” Lady Gaga acknowledged.

