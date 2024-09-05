Florence Pugh changes relationship status again

Last year, Florence Pugh split from photographer Charlie Gooch, making her single. But, sources say, that status may not be the case now.



Spies with knowledge have been whispering that the Dune star is seeing one of the dashing stars of Peaky Blinders.

They did not stop there and went on to identify him as Finn Cole, who played Michael Gray in the hit show.

Speculations were further doubled down after the pair were seen getting cozy at the after-party for the Netflix show The Perfect Couple, insiders told The Sun.

"Florence and Finn appeared to be very much together and they were having a great time," they spilled.

"They kept a low profile at the premiere and party, and left out of the back door together and got into the same car," the tipster tattled.

"They were there to support friends in the film and seemed keen not to be pictured or seen," adding, "Florence and Finn seemed very happy together."

“But they made a quick exit when the event was wrapping up, and slipped away," the bird chirped.