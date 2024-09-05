Gracie Abrams unveils how 'support' in music made a 'difference'

Gracie Abrams just revealed the content that has made social media interesting once again.

Explaining how summer pop renaissance has brought back the fun on online platforms, in a cover story for Who What Wear, the 24-year-old rising pop singer, discussed contemporary artists like Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo.

She deemed the aforementioned artists and more the reason why the pop genre as well as “scrolling” the internet is now more enjoyable.

"This summer, there's been something that's felt oddly reminiscent of earlier days of Instagram, when it felt like the internet was more fun," Abrams said, as she acknowledged how it was Charli's success that had brought about the change.

"Everyone's actually enjoying scrolling and seeing s***," the Close To You singer added.

Continuing on how the pop and overall music industry displays more “support” amongst women for each other, Abrams noted, "You just are thrilled for everyone.”

She continued, "There are women who have been doing this for way longer than I have who are such icons, and when you see them being supportive of one another, it makes intimidating rooms feel warmer immediately,” admitting how being herself "doesn't feel fake" to her.