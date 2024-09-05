 
Sir Anthony Hopkins' biggest regret revealed

Patricia Franklin reveals the role Anthony Hopkins 'always' wanted to do

September 05, 2024

Sir Anthony Hopkins has an illustrious career, but there was one regret in his storied body of work, a veteran actress revealed.

During an interview with the Guardian, Patricia Franklin, who starred in the comedy franchise Carry On, recalled how the Oscar winner was a fan of the film.

“At a family thing, someone might say, ‘Patricia is in a Carry On’ and a lot of people would say ‘Oh, I’m not interested in Carry Ons,'" she remembered some of the negative reactions before adding, "But then others were absolutely mad about it"

"I was in a play at the National with Anthony Hopkins and he said he loved the Carry Ons and had always wanted to be in one," the 81-year-old revealed.

On the other hand, Anthony had a different take on his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“They put me in armour; they shoved a beard on me," he told previously The New Yorker after his stint at two films of Thor.

“Sit on the throne, shout a bit. If you’re sitting in front of a green screen, it’s pointless acting it,” the legendary actor added.

