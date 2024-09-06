 
Geo News

Meghan Markle wears her own ‘revenge dress' to clap back at critics

Meghan Markle gets back at critics with her newfound fashion sense

By
Web Desk
|

September 06, 2024

Meghan Markle seemingly made herself a risqué dress at one of her days out in Colombia to get back at critics, it is conjectured.

The Duchess of Sussex, who inspired admirers with her trendy fashion choices at the tour, did so to get back at haters.

Lifestyle journalist Lydia Rose Hawken says: "This is the subtle way Meghan Markle is hitting back at critics with her Colombia wardrobe.”

She adds on TikTok: "Across the board, it [the trip] is pretty much being labelled a tour, which is obviously something they did on behalf of the Royal Family before their US move.

"So I reckon Meghan purposefully picked this dress because with a slit up the front and [a] teeny flash of torso, it's probably not 'royal tour' appropriate. Meghan then changed into this Veronica Beard co-ord, which again I'd argue is a more casual style than a working royal would wear."

However, she explained: "Because she's no longer a working royal, Meghan is no longer governed by these style rules."

