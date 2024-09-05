Photo: Kim Kardashian 'invites guys home' after Kanye West kids sleep: Source

Kim Kardashian is reportedly on an active hunt for a new beau.

A new report by Life & Style also confirmed these rumours and disclosed how she approaches new suitors.

While Kim is being branded as a ‘desperate’ woman looking for love, an insider shared with the outlet that she is a “mother” foremost and leaves romance as a second priority in her life.

The tipster tattled, “She’ll invite a guy to her house after the kids are asleep, and they’ll just hang out for hours.”

The insider also mentioned, “She’s most comfortable in her own space and can really be herself.”

Moreover, the confidante stated that she also showers her romantic partner with presents.

They added, “She learned from the best gift giver — her mom!”

“If Kim meets a cute guy at a party, she’ll send him a little token or something related to what they talked about with just an ‘XX Kim’ on the card,” they concluded.

This comes after Life & Style’s report that the mother of Kanye West’s four children is also seeking her kids’ advice in her romantic endeavors.

“She figures her kids know who’s appropriate for her better than any celebrity matchmaker could,” an insider previously told the outlet and noted, “Kim would rather take their advice about who to date than go on some dating website like Raya.”