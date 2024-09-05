Shakira 'refuses to be burned in romance' after Gerard Pique split: Source

Shakira is reportedly saying no to another heartbreak after the messy Gerard Pique split.



According to an insider privy to Life & Style, the Waka Waka singer makes sure that she has opted for the “right guy” before making things official with him.

A confidante spilled the beans on the matter and revealed how she does the background check for her new paramours.

They revealed, “She talks to the guy’s exes.”

The insider continued to note, “Shakira says it’s the best way to find out if he’s a good man.”

They also addressed, “If a guy’s ex-girlfriend or, even better, ex-wife, gives her any indication there are red flags, she walks away.”

Wrapping up the chat, the source mentioned, “It’s unconventional, but Shakira refuses to be burned in the romance department ever again.”

This comes after Daily Mail confirmed that the Columbian singer is enamored with the Emily in Paris star, Lucien Laviscount.

Recently, Lucien gushed over the mother of two during his appearance on the Venice Film Festival.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the British actor shared, “I’m really happy she has the success that she deserves and, as well, she’s a mother first and foremost.”

Conclusively, he expressed, “She deserves the world and she deserves all the happiness.”