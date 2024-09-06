 
50 Cent reveals how his lifestyle has 'been good to me'

September 06, 2024

50 Cent might just see himself as a lone wolf.

In his latest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the famous rapper, who reportedly is near to reaching a billionaire status, discussed why he never married, living a life of celibacy.

"Listen, when you calm down you can focus," said the rap mogul of his lifestyle, adding, "I've been good to me."

The 60-year-old Just A Lil Bit hitmaker expressed how he would like to keep the money he is earning, to himself, for now.

"(Money is) when things start getting complicated, things start getting confusing," he stated, explaining, "‘cause people come in for different reasons."

"If you go on a date but you have no interest in anything, I can see you now. I said, ‘God damn, girl, you fine, but you ain’t got nothing going on," 50 Cent told the host, Colbert.

The Grammy winning artist continued how added that romantic desire "absolutely" clouds judgment adding, "I am safe. I’m not a happy hostage. I’m here. I’m free," said 50 Cent with a laugh. "I made some mistakes, just not that one."

