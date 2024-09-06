 
Geo News

Bianca Censori 'suffers' from Kanye West oral changes

Reports say Bianca Censori holds her breath in front of Kanye West because of his grills

By
Web Desk
|

September 06, 2024

Bianca Censori suffers from Kanye West oral changes
Bianca Censori 'suffers' from Kanye West oral changes

Months ago, Kanye West unveiled his metal teeth to the public. Now, sources say, it is getting impossible for his wife, Bianca Censori, to tolerate them.

Because of his poor oral hygiene, insiders reveal, the grills only made them worse.

Despite Ye wanting to hear how good they look, his wife in private confided to her friends that she was grossed out by them.

“She tells him what he wants to hear, that his grill looks cool and sexy and makes him look really manly, but the truth is she’s disgusted by the way his teeth look,” they spilled to In Touch.

“She’s told her friends what a turn-off it is. Putting her lips — let alone her tongue — anywhere near his metal stubs makes her want to gag.”

This, in turn, makes the Yeezy architect suffer as she can't tell her husband the truth.

"Bianca has to just hold her breath and suffer through it, though, since there’s no way she could ever be honest with him about it,” the insider shared. “He’s way too unstable. He’d fly off the handle if she told him what she really thinks.”

On top of this, the mole squealed the Grammy winner was never known for keeping good hygiene and his titanium set of teeth only worsened the matter.

“He’s never been known for very good hygiene,” the tipster tattled. “He’s not exactly forensic about cleaning his grill, so his breath smells pretty rank a lot of the time."

Meghan Markle wears her own ‘revenge dress' to clap back at critics video
Meghan Markle wears her own ‘revenge dress' to clap back at critics
Robbie Williams trolls Noel Gallagher after Oasis adds extra tour dates
Robbie Williams trolls Noel Gallagher after Oasis adds extra tour dates
John Legend shares glimpse of kids Luna, Miles' first day at school
John Legend shares glimpse of kids Luna, Miles' first day at school
Joaquin Phoenix reveals how Lady Gaga 'unlocked' Harley Quinn's voice
Joaquin Phoenix reveals how Lady Gaga 'unlocked' Harley Quinn's voice
Billie Eilish makes shocking confession about her fans
Billie Eilish makes shocking confession about her fans
Blake Shelton embarks on 'favorite tour' announcing the dates
Blake Shelton embarks on 'favorite tour' announcing the dates
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's crumbling marriage amid UK visits
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's crumbling marriage amid UK visits
Nicole Kidman reveals her daughters' little mischiefs
Nicole Kidman reveals her daughters' little mischiefs