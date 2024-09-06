Orlando Bloom cheekily responds to Katy Perry's risque comment on 'acts of service'

Orlando Bloom cheekily responds to Katy Perry's risque comment

Orlando Bloom just showed how he always hears his partner, Katy Perry.

Recently, during the Roar singer’s appearance and comments on Call Her Daddy, the musician and her fiancé made headlines after her rather risqué comments.

As she discussed how the biggest no is when "someone that won't just help" around the house when in a relationship.

"One of my love languages is acts of service," the 39-year-old Woman’s World hitmaker told the host Alex Cooper.

"So if I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean and you've done all the dishes and you've closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d*** sucked,” she stated rather candidly, indirectly revealing her dynamics with Bloom.

"I mean, like, literally. That is my love language. I don't need a red Ferrari," she stated, adding, "I can buy a red Ferrari! Just do the f****** dishes!”

After Perry shared some behind-the-scenes pictures of the podcast episode and captioned it “love you Daddy,” Bloom took to the comments section to cheekily reply to his fiancée’s thought expressed on the podcast, writing, "I’ve cleaned the whole house.”