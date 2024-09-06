Blake Shelton embarks on 'favorite tour' announcing the dates

Blake Shelton just unveiled the artists who would join him on the road.

On September 5, the Purple Irises singer announced the dates for his upcoming, Friends & Heroes Tour 2025, that would carry on for 12 days, covering different cities in North America.

The country music superstar also made the names of his favourite artists public, that would be joining him on stage, including Craig Morgan, Deana Carter, Trace Adkins and The Voice alum Emily Ann Roberts.

"The Friends & Heroes Tour is one of my favorite tours because as a fan, I can’t think of a cooler concert to see," Shelton stated, as per PEOPLE.

Shelton spoke of Morgan, Carter and Adkins, noting, "I get spoiled every night seeing these icons come out and do four or five of the biggest hits of their storied careers.”

"And then get introduced to new talent like Emily Ann. I can’t wait,” the Honey Bee singer added of the competitor who was on Shelton’s team in The Voice, season 9.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared a poster of Blake Shelton’s tour and wrote underneath: "DREAM COME TRUE! I’m going back on the road with @blakeshelton and joining his Friends & Heroes Tour in 2025 y’all!!!! Absolutely CANNOT WAIT for this tour… and to be out there with @cmorganmusic, @deanatunes, and @traceadkins?!"