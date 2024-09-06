Robbie Williams trolls Noel Gallagher after Oasis adds extra tour dates

Robbie Williams has reignited feud with Noel Gallagher following the additional dates of Oasis 2025 reunion tour.

The feud, which began nearly 25 years ago, was reignited after Oasis added two more Wembley dates due to overwhelming demand for their comeback tour.

Robbie, who has had a rocky relationship with Oasis and its members, took to Instagram to comment on the news.

As quoted by Metro, he wrote, "The soap opera alone will either be exciting and or ghoulish to watch."

He added, "Is there a clause for unresolved childhood trauma rearing its head and making the space between and around the boys untenable? As for the shows? They’re gonna be incredible, off the scale special, the audience will make sure of that, they have pre-booked an experience…"

"Liam Gallagher reading his phone on the toilet would be more charismatic and intriguing than 99.9% of the world’s population at their most enigmatic," Robbie continued, adding, "All he has to do is stand there and sing for the audience to be guaranteed their money’s worth. Noel will be there too."

The feud between Robbie and Oasis began in the late 1990s and reached a peak at the 2000 Brit Awards when Noel Gallagher made a derogatory comment about Williams.