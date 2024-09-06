 
John Legend shares glimpse of kids Luna, Miles' first day at school

The EGOT winner is a father to four children, sons, Miles and Wren, and daughters, Luna and Esti

September 06, 2024

John Legend gave insights into his older kids, Luna and Miles' first day back to school.

The 45-year-old singer took to his official Instagram account on Wednesday, September 4, to mark Luna and Miles' first day in grades 3rd and 1st respectively.

In the celebratory post, John shared a glimpse of his 8-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son’s back-to-school first day.

Both Luna and Miles can be seen holding a chalkboard sign with their age and grade written on it as they pose  outdoors.

The proud father wrote in the caption, “First day of school for the 1st and 3rd graders.”

For the first day at School, Miles donned a gray top and blue jeans, beaming smile while holding the board.

Meanwhile, Luna sported a white shirt paired with denim shorts and completed her look with glittery sneakers.

It is pertinent to mention that John shares his four kids, Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren with his wife Chrissy Teigen.

