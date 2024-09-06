Queen Elizabeth II recalled as ‘terrific mimic' in heartwarming confession

Queen Elizabeth II is fondly remembered by a Royal photographer on her second death anniversary:



The former monarch, who passed away of old age at Balmoral Castle, lives in the heart of Arthur Edwards due to her infectious smile.

He tells The Sun: “On Sunday they will mark that sad day on September 8, 2022, when the 96-year-old monarch passed away at her beloved Balmoral following a 70-year reign.”

“This summer, the royals have been holidaying at the Scottish estate, just as Elizabeth did throughout her life. It was where I took some of my favourite pictures of her, laughing, and clearly enjoying herself,” he added.

“Two years on I still miss that smile that lit up the room and her great sense of humour. She was a terrific mimic, though I don’t think she imitated my Cockney accent. If she did, I never heard it.”

He then notes: “What has surprised me in the two years since our Queen has gone is how popular Charles has become.”