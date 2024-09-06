 
Queen Elizabeth II recalled as ‘terrific mimic' in heartwarming confession

Queen Elizabeth II passed away in Soctland towards the end of summer 2022

Web Desk
September 06, 2024

Queen Elizabeth II is fondly remembered by a Royal photographer on her second death anniversary:

The former monarch, who passed away of old age at Balmoral Castle, lives in the heart of Arthur Edwards due to her infectious smile.

He tells The Sun: “On Sunday they will mark that sad day on September 8, 2022, when the 96-year-old monarch passed away at her beloved Balmoral following a 70-year reign.”

“This summer, the royals have been holidaying at the Scottish estate, just as Elizabeth did throughout her life. It was where I took some of my favourite pictures of her, laughing, and clearly enjoying herself,” he added.

“Two years on I still miss that smile that lit up the room and her great sense of humour. She was a terrific mimic, though I don’t think she imitated my Cockney accent. If she did, I never heard it.”

He then notes: “What has surprised me in the two years since our Queen has gone is how popular Charles has become.”

