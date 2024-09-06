Ben Affleck forced Jennifer Lopez to make huge sacrifice before divorce filing

Much has been said about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s highly-published marriage.



Earlier, some reports established that everything, from rekindling their romance to pushing for their docuseries and then moving out of their marital home was his initiative.

Now new claims cite that the Beverly Hills mansion they purchased in May 2023 for $60.8 million for a ‘marital home’ was also ‘Ben’s idea’

"The $68 million mansion was Ben’s idea and a major compromise for her," an insider told People.

"She agreed to it because of its spacious layout, accommodating both their families, a gym and a pickleball court, office space, plus it has two private entrances," the source adds.

Lopez, 55, was mindful that the spacious aspect would easily accommodate their blended family including Affleck’s three children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, and her twins Max and Emme, 16.

The contemporary-style home had plenty of room for everyone, with 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms within its 38,000 sq. ft. footprint.

However, the ultra-modern outlook wasn’t really her taste, the source now claims, adding that Lopez rather “loves the romantic, Spanish, European vibe."

Another source states that it's not as if Affleck, 52, didn't have to compromise either for the mega-million estate, especially in terms of location.

“His life’s in Brentwood. His kids live there," the source says. "It was such a pain and time consuming for Ben to navigate traffic from their house. He never liked it.”



The couple publicly listed it for sale in July 2024, a month before Lopez filed for divorce. Affleck moved out much earlier into rental space, as Lopez listed April as the month of separation in divorce filings. She, too, has been on a lookout for a new home in Los Angeles ever since.

Affleck recently purchased a $20.5 million family-friendly estate that "could easily be transformed into a bachelor pad" while Lopez is still "being shown houses," but hasn't found the one.