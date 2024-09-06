Taylor Swift receives warm welcome by Chiefs amid football season

Taylor Swift receives welcome back to Arrowhead with open arms for the Kansas City Chiefs' opener against the Baltimore Ravens on September 6, Thursday night.

According to Daily Mail, the Chiefs were facing the Ravens on the first night of the new NFL season, with Andy Reid's team hunting an unprecedented “three-peat” after winning a second straight Super Bowl last term.

While Travis Kelce appeared in action, Swift returned to Arrowhead to watch Thursday's game in a private suite alongside her boyfriend's family and Kansas City was delighted to see the pop megastar back in the stands, as per the publication.

Along with a clip of her watching the season opener next to Kelce's dad Ed, the Chiefs quoted Swift's 2017 song Call It What You Want to welcome her back.

As per the outlet, the back-to-back Super Bowl champions wrote, “Call it what you want, but football season is here. Welcome back, @taylorswift13,” along with a heart emoji.

It came after the singer's legion of fans begged her to snub the wife of star Kansas City quarterback Patrick because she appeared to endorse Donald Trump in the upcoming US election, as per the publication's reports.