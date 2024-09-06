Halsey reveals the reason behind sampling Britney Spears' 'Lucky'

Halsey revealed how she came to sample Britney Spears’ iconic and controversial hit Lucky.

The 29-year-old singer, who recently slammed “mean fans,” revealed the 2000 ditty was “stuck in her head” while getting treatment for her T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder diagnosis, as per Daily Mail.

In regards this, she told in her Paper interview, “I have this weird coping mechanism where, if I’m not dealing with something internally, I’ll catch myself singing a song that relates to it.”

Moreover, the Colors hitmaker added, “I would lay there, attached to a pump, like ‘I’m so lucky, I’m a star.’ It was facetious, and then I was in the studio, and was singing it under my breath, and went ‘Wait, let’s do this. Has anyone done this? This has been done, right? Why hasn’t this been done? There’s no way I’m actually going to interpolate this Britney Spears' song in this major way.’”

According to the outlet, after confirming that no cover of Lucky matched her vision, Halsey claimed that “the verses just came to me, and the bridge was the last thing to come.”

Additionally, the actress also noted that she saw many similarities between her career and Britney's.

Furthermore, Halsey also stated that she was “jealous” of Britney Spear’s “perfect” life and she really “rooted” for her.