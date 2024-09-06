Jennifer Aniston responds to Matthew Perry biopic, 'Friends' stars agree

Jennifer Aniston responds to Mathew Perry biopic, 'Friends' stars agree

Friends cast is not willing to star in Matthew Perry biopic.

Insiders reveal that, while the slain actor once considered making a biopic on his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, it's very complicated now.

“When he was alive, Matthew talked about developing a biopic based on his memoir, and there’s still buzz about making a film,” a source told In Touch.

Now it is being said that Perry's Friends castmates want nothing to do with the planned movie following his 2013 tragic death.

“But Jen and the rest of the gang don’t want to be involved. At all," the insider said of the Friends cast Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc.

Some people believe they’re afraid secrets will come out, but others say it’s just too painful for them to go there so soon after Matthew’s death.”



Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28 at age 54. Early news reports said he appeared to have drowned.

In December, it was determined his death was caused by the acute effects of ketamine. No drugs were found at the scene of his death.

Several arrests have already been made in the ongoing investigation behind his death and many others facing trial for suspected involvement, including alleged drug dealer Jasveen Sangha aka Ketamine Queen among five others charged for allegedly contributing to Perry's death.