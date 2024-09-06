 
Geo News

Jennifer Aniston responds to Matthew Perry biopic, 'Friends' stars agree

'Friends' cast reportedly taking a hallpass on Matthew Perry biopic

By
Web Desk
|

September 06, 2024

Jennifer Aniston responds to Mathew Perry biopic, Friends stars agree
Jennifer Aniston responds to Mathew Perry biopic, 'Friends' stars agree

Friends cast is not willing to star in Matthew Perry biopic.

Insiders reveal that, while the slain actor once considered making a biopic on his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, it's very complicated now.

“When he was alive, Matthew talked about developing a biopic based on his memoir, and there’s still buzz about making a film,” a source told In Touch. 

Now it is being said that Perry's Friends castmates want nothing to do with the planned movie following his 2013 tragic death.

“But Jen and the rest of the gang don’t want to be involved. At all," the insider said of the Friends cast Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc.

Some people believe they’re afraid secrets will come out, but others say it’s just too painful for them to go there so soon after Matthew’s death.”

Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28 at age 54. Early news reports said he appeared to have drowned. 

In December, it was determined his death was caused by the acute effects of ketamine. No drugs were found at the scene of his death.

Several arrests have already been made in the ongoing investigation behind his death and many others facing trial for suspected involvement, including alleged drug dealer Jasveen Sangha aka Ketamine Queen among five others charged for allegedly contributing to Perry's death.

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence after Prince William, Harry's UK reunion
Sarah Ferguson breaks silence after Prince William, Harry's UK reunion
Taylor Swift receives warm welcome by Chiefs amid football season
Taylor Swift receives warm welcome by Chiefs amid football season
Meghan Markle forced to take huge decision as brand faces setback
Meghan Markle forced to take huge decision as brand faces setback
Ben Affleck forced Jennifer Lopez to make huge sacrifice before divorce filing
Ben Affleck forced Jennifer Lopez to make huge sacrifice before divorce filing
Sofia Richie flashes diamond necklace honoring her baby girl 'Eloise'
Sofia Richie flashes diamond necklace honoring her baby girl 'Eloise'
Reese Witherspoon dating private-equity financier Oliver Haarmann: Source
Reese Witherspoon dating private-equity financier Oliver Haarmann: Source
Queen Elizabeth II recalled as ‘terrific mimic' in heartwarming confession
Queen Elizabeth II recalled as ‘terrific mimic' in heartwarming confession
Shakira breaks silence over alleged tax fraud case after one year
Shakira breaks silence over alleged tax fraud case after one year