Prince Harry pays emotional tribute to late Princess Diana during ‘nostalgic’ visit

Prince Harry paid a heartfelt tribute to his late mom, Princess Diana, during his recent secret visit to the UK for his uncle's funeral.



According to former royal correspondent Michael Cole, the Duke of Sussex likely “felt nostalgic” for the life he left behind and the people he misses.

However, he noted how his brief encounter with brother, Prince William, at the funeral did not lead to a reconciliation, and described their relationship as having an "ice cap" that won't melt anytime soon.

He told GB News, "He went to stay with his uncle Charles Spencer, the Earl Spencer Althorp,” before revealing how Harry honoured his late mom.

“Then, of course, while he was there, the anniversary of his mother's death in 1997 came around and he paid tribute at her grave,” Cole said.

"It was an extraordinary visit because nobody knew he was coming and suddenly he was there, having swapped teeming Los Angeles for sleepy north Norfolk,” he added.

The expert continued: "I'm quite sure that Norfolk in high summer is very beautiful, and I'm sure he has many friends and connections around there.”

"I'm sure he must have been nostalgic for the life that he's left behind and the people he's left behind but regarding a reconciliation, there are two chances of that, slim and none."

On whether or not Harry and William would ever reconcile, he added. "An ice cap has formed over their relationship and I can't see it melting for a very long time indeed.”

“Last week they were together in the same building for the first time in over a year, since the Coronation.

"Prince William certainly didn't look at his brother. He didn't speak to his brother. They arrived separately, discreetly, and they left separately without a word."