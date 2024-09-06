George Lopez reveals how Sandra Bullock changed the direction of his life

George Lopez revealed that he has a special place in his heart for his friend, Sandra Bullock.

The comedian candidly reflected on how the actress "changed the direction of his life" during an appearance on the edition of iHeartRadio's Politickin' with Gavin Newsom, Marshawn Lynch, and Doug Hendrickson podcast.

During the interview, Lopez said that Bullock was set to go to a comedy club he was performing at in the mid to late '90s until he begged the manager not to let her go because he was "drinking a lot" and didn't want her "to see him like this."

According to People, he recalled, “I didn't even know her. And I got on my knees that in that green room, and I said,' Please, please don't let her.’”

Moreover, both of them crossed paths approximately a year and a half later when Sandra became an executive producer for his hit television show while George Lopez was looking for new talent.

In this regard, Lopez stated, "I had already kind of cleaned up a little bit, and then she saw me, and she's like, 'come to my office, and we sat there for like three hours.’ I'd never had anybody believe in me.”

As per the publication, George Lopez show premiered soon after in 2002 and aired for six seasons until 2007.

In regards to this, Lopez recalled, "She changed the direction of my life, and you know, everybody that's in my family, and for no other purpose other than she just thought I was funny.”

Furthermore, as per the outlet, after confirming that Bullock served as an executive producer, he stated, "She did the show, and she did the show a few times and was very, I mean, she came to the tapings and stuff like that, and I mean, I wouldn't be anybody without her."