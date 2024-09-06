Prince William makes impactful stance against Prince Harry's behavior

Prince William appears to have finally gained the upper hand on his trigger-happy younger brother and experts feel its because he “called [Harry’s] bluff.”

Claims about this have been shared by royal commentator Rebecca English.

She weighed in on everything during an interview with the Palace Confidential podcast and said, “As regards to the apology, what I think this boils down to is the royal family have called his bluff.”

“They haven't reacted to any of his demands or his threats, either publicly or privately, I mean they, pretty much, have ignored the fact that Spare had been published."

“It's like don't listen, don't make a fuss, don't give into it, just let it through [and] it'll blow away and harmony will restore itself.”

She even went as far as to call this approach the right one given the accusations made against the heir in Harry’s memoir.

This comes following a report by The Mirror where they said the brothers “have not spoken for months and currently have no contact.”