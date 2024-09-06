 
Geo News

Prince William makes impactful stance against Prince Harry's behavior

Prince William has just taken his official stance against Prince Harry

By
Web Desk
|

September 06, 2024

Prince William makes impactful stance against Prince Harrys behavior
Prince William makes impactful stance against Prince Harry's behavior

Prince William appears to have finally gained the upper hand on his trigger-happy younger brother and experts feel its because he “called [Harry’s] bluff.”

Claims about this have been shared by royal commentator Rebecca English.

She weighed in on everything during an interview with the Palace Confidential podcast and said, “As regards to the apology, what I think this boils down to is the royal family have called his bluff.”

“They haven't reacted to any of his demands or his threats, either publicly or privately, I mean they, pretty much, have ignored the fact that Spare had been published."

“It's like don't listen, don't make a fuss, don't give into it, just let it through [and] it'll blow away and harmony will restore itself.”

She even went as far as to call this approach the right one given the accusations made against the heir in Harry’s memoir.

This comes following a report by The Mirror where they said the brothers “have not spoken for months and currently have no contact.”

Prince Harry exempting no one from his bitterness with fresh new wound
Prince Harry exempting no one from his bitterness with fresh new wound
Brat Pitt, George Clooney set to reprise iconic roles after 17 years
Brat Pitt, George Clooney set to reprise iconic roles after 17 years
Prince William makes major announcement after new royal role video
Prince William makes major announcement after new royal role
Brad Pitt receives love from Ines de Ramon amid messy Angelina Jolie feud
Brad Pitt receives love from Ines de Ramon amid messy Angelina Jolie feud
'Doting dad' Kevin Jones turns into influencer with daughters
'Doting dad' Kevin Jones turns into influencer with daughters
Kate Winslet's honest opinion on 'can women can have it all?' debate
Kate Winslet's honest opinion on 'can women can have it all?' debate
Prince Archie set to follow in dad Prince Harry's footsteps by rejecting royal tradition video
Prince Archie set to follow in dad Prince Harry's footsteps by rejecting royal tradition
Halsey reveals she became obsessed with making doll houses during health struggles
Halsey reveals she became obsessed with making doll houses during health struggles