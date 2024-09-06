 
Taylor Swift cheers from strands as Travis Kelce wins chiefs' season opener

Taylor Swift's support at Travis Kelce comes after fake documents circulated online, falsely hinting at their breakup

By
Web Desk
|

September 06, 2024

Travis Kelce led the Kansas City Chiefs to a thrilling victory against Baltimore Ravens with girlfriend Taylor Swift cheering him on.

The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their NFL season with a close win against Baltimore Ravens.

Swift, who is dating Kelce, was spotted celebrating in the strands alongside his parents, Ed and Donna Kelce.

Dressed in Chiefs red, the Lover hitmaker jumped with excitement and shared hugs with Donna, showing her full support for Kelce’s NFL season debut, according to PEOPLE magazine.

Swift’s presence and her public support for the NFL star have generated plenty of buzz, further adding to the excitement surrounding the Chiefs' season.

The Chiefs will face the Cincinnati Bengals next on September 15 as they look to build on their strong start.

However, this appearance comes amid rumours of breakup between Kelce and Swift.

A fake document titled "Comprehensive Media Plan For Travis Kelce's Relations Following Breakup with Taylor Swift" was circulated online, but Travis Kelce's team has denied its authenticity, claiming they're "entirely false and fabricated."

"These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency," they said in statement as quoted by the outlet.

