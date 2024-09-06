Ice Spice turns heads during award show in LA amid feud with friends

Ice Spice turned heads as she arrived at the 2024 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday.

According to Daily Mail, the 24-year-old rapper put on a plunging slip dress with a keyhole cutout and a flowing, leopard-print skirt draped around her waist and trailed behind her.

Similarly, her ember-colored tresses were styled in soft beach waves that cascaded across her shoulders and down her back.

To complete her look, she carried a glittering clutch and wore a long, cross pendant necklace, as per the outlet.

Additionally, the singer–songwriter also wore a pair of diamond stud earrings

Moreover, the In Ha Mood hitmaker, born Isis Naija Gaston, also rocked a long, glamorous manicure with baby pink details.

As far as the makeup is concerned, she went for a monochromatic pink and dewy look featuring light, shimmering eyeshadow and winged eyeliner, along with glossy lips and pink blush.

According to the publication, her appearance at the award show came after she received the inaugural BMI Impact Award in Miami Beach last year.

It is worth mentioning that it also came amid her highly publicised feuds with her former friends Cleotrapa and Baby Storme, as per the outlet's reports.