Charli XCX shares her definition of success

Charli XCX has shared her definition of success, insisting that she isn't obsessed with album sales.

Speaking to i-D magazine, the 32-year-old singer, who recently released her album Brat, revealed that she doesn't judge success by album sales.



"My perspective on what qualifies as success has changed,” said Charli. "For me, success is the fact that I made this record exactly the way that I have made it: with the people that I love, and I’ve made no sacrifices on it.”

The Boys vocalist continued, "Of course, it’s an added bonus that a lot of people seem to be into it, but that also comes with public takedowns and a lot of other s*** that I don’t necessarily love."

"I was not in any way expecting what happened to happen,” she added. "I knew I’d made a great record. You always hope 'maybe more people will hear this one' but it’s not really what I live or die by.”

Additionally, Charli’s latest album Brat, which was released on June 7, received high praise from her fans and critics as well.