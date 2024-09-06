Taylor Swift makes major move amid Travis Kelce split rumours

Taylor Swift shuts down rumours of her alleged breakup plans with Travis Kelce by cheerfully showing support for him at his first game of the regular NFL season.

To shower support on her beau, Swift appeared donning denim corset and shorts with red high knee boots at his Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Raven game.

While entering Arrowhead Stadium on a golf cart, she cheerfully greeted the audience by saying, "Hello... how are you guys?"

Later, the songstress was seen sitting next to Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, when the game was aired on NBC. At another point, she was seen celebrating three-time Super Bowl champ’s successful catch with his mother, Donna Kelce.

This comes after some documents were leaked online alleging that Swift and the NFL player would breakup soon. The documents, with header of Kelce's PR company, detailed how the couple would part ways, including the date of their split.

According to the viral documents, the couple would split on September 28, 2024, and would make an official announcement three days later.

The singer's appearance at the Arrowhead Stadium seemingly shows that the duo has no plans to breakup.

Kelce’s representatives also released a statement while reacting to the documents. “These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorised by this agency," they stated, as per People Magazine.



Additionally, the documents were removed following the controversy with Kelce's legal team working "to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents."