Prince Harry makes changes in strategy to regain King Charles trust

Prince Harry has made a significant change in his approach to reconnecting with King Charles following his brief reunion with estranged brother, Prince William, in the UK.



According to royal experts, the Duke of Sussex is desperate to reconcile with the Royal family following years of feud.

After sources close to Harry denied reports of him contacting former aides, an insider has revealed that the Prince is “seeking counsel” from old friends and associates to find a way back to royal life.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert Charlotte Griffiths said, "It's a real change of tack for him because obviously he's been using this circle of Hollywood advisors, helping with his reputation management.”

“Now he's changed tack and he's chatting with people who are based here,” she said on Palace Confidential.

"This is a big step forward because he's always used these Hollywood people since living in America but it hasn't worked for him."

According to the Mail on Sunday, Harry's decision to reach out to old friends and associates suggests that he knows where he his current approach to reunite with Royal family has been unsuccessful.

"It's not working well, when he comes to the UK, and it's just so much drama and so much admin,” she added. “He has to change tack.”

“He has to find a way to move through UK circles again without it being a PR disaster every time."