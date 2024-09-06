Brat Pitt, George Clooney set to reprise iconic roles after 17 years

 
Brad Pitt and George Clooney recently reunited for 'Wolfs' premiere at the Venice Film Festival

September 06, 2024

Brad Pitt and George Clooney are reportedly set to reprise their iconic roles.

According to Deadline, Pitt and Clooney, who have been close friends since a very long time, are gearing up to return to the big screen for Ocean's 14.

The film will be a new addition to the popular Ocean's Eleven franchise.

This announcement comes 17 years after they last appeared together in Ocean's Thirteen, which was released in 2007.

Pitt and Clooney are known for their roles as master thieves Danny Ocean and Rusty Ryan in the franchise.

The dynamic duo is reportedly in discussions to have Edward Berger, director of All Quiet on the Western Front, helm the new film.

Notably, the project is still in the early stages, and no official details have been confirmed yet.

However, there are rumours that other stars from the franchise, including Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, and Casey Affleck, might also make a return.

Pitt and Clooney recently reunited for the crime comedy Wolfs, which premiered at the 81st Venice Film Festival.

