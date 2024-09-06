Gordon Ramsay’s ‘scary’ bike accident details surface

Gordon Ramsay has just revealed more details about his accident and has finally gotten candid about the whole ordeal her went through during recovery.

He began by sharing the news of him being treated at a hospital after suffering injuries in a “really bad” bike accident in Connecticut in June 2024.

Ramsay first shared about his accident with his fans on Instagram, and X on Father’s Day, saying that he was “lucky” to survive it.

At the time he told the interviewer, “I’m in pain and it’s been a brutal week. But, I’m getting through it.”

Recently, the Kitchen Nightmares host divulged the more ‘brutal’ details about his accident as well.

According to Page Six, Ramsay was cruising on his bike when he collided with a “crater-like pothole,” the hit spun his two-wheeler and launched him off on the ground.

Regaining himself after the accident, he tried to quickly fix his bike to finish his ride, but he found his helmet completely cracked, his vision blurry, and his body drenched in blood.

Recalling the accident, the celebrity chef said, “I honestly thought I was going to pass out.”



Ramsay called his assistant, Justin Mandel, to rush him to the hospital and after reaching there, investigations revealed that he did not fracture any bones during the ordeal.

He was strictly advised to undergo a daily lymphatic drainage treatment and physiotherapy to get completely healed.

He also revealed that he was unable to put on his pants and socks himself and Justin would dress him in the morning, which made him feel as if he was a 95-year-old man. “Asking a 30-year-old kid to put my f****** underpants on was embarrassing.”

Ramsay also posted two before and after photos of the tragedy, showing off his big purple gruesome bruise and the wound covered up his side from his waist to his ribs.

Conclusively, he advised everyone to wear a helmet while riding, and cautioned, saying, “Honestly, you’ve got to wear a helmet. I don’t care how short the journey is.”