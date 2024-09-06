Rapper Rich Homie Quan receives honours after shocking death

Rapper Rich Homie Quan passed away unexpectedly at the age of 34 on Thursday, September 5.

Dequantes Devontay Lamar, who went by the stage name Rich Homie Quan, was found dead in his home in Atlanta.

A 911 distress call made by his girlfriend, Amber Williams, was released to the public—revealing the dire condition he was found in.

"I left him on the couch before I took my son to school this morning and I put a blanket over him and now I just checked on him again cause he never got up. I don't see him breathing," she told the operator, revealing the alarming situation that morning.

As the operator guided her, Williams described more troubling signs, "I turned him over [and he was] foaming at the mouth."

"He's not waking up. His heart's not beating or anything," Williams can be heard saying.

The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed. However, many faces from the rap community mourned his death including Megan Thee Stallion, Playboi Carti, Lil Woody, 2 Chainz, GloRilla, Quavo, and Jacquees to name a few.

GloRilla honored Quan by calling him a 'legend' on her Instagram, and Megan Thee Stallion added, "RIP to one of the best."

Lil Woody, who has previously had conflicting stories with Quan, joined numerous other figures from the music industry in honouring the Atlanta rapper’s legacy.

"RIP. I hate this happen I pray that God protect thug and them from this country," he wrote along a picture of Quan with Young Thug.

Playboi Carti, who received his first-ever award at the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players Awards hours after Quan's death, also dedicated his award to the slain rapper.

Holding the award, he paused, then somberly declared, "RIP Rich Homie Quan," acknowledging Quan's crew and drawing supportive cheers from the audience.

Quavo also shared his grief, posting, "May god be with US never saw this being part of our journey."

On Instagram, 2 Chainz expressed his shock, stating, "Dam lil brother, we just spoke about shooting a video, special prayer for you and your family, and pray for any and everybody that’s dealing with something my condolences bru."

Quan was a key member of the Cash Money Records project Rich Gang, alongside Young Thug.

Quan first rose to fame with his 2013 breakout single Type of Way, which climbed to number 50 on the Billboard Hot 100.