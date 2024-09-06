Brad Pitt receives love from Ines de Ramon amid messy Angelina Jolie feud

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines de Ramon has been showering support on the actor amid his messy feud with ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

The Fight Club alum was first romantically linked to the jewelry designer in November 2022. Since then, they have grown closer together, as per reports.

Sharing insights into Pitt and de Ramon's romance, an insider told Us Weekly that the duo is "super in love."



“Ines has been a huge support system for Brad during the legal feud with [ex-wife] Angelina [Jolie] and what’s happened with their kids," the source said.

Pitt tied the knot with Jolie on August 14, 2014, after years-long relationship. However, Jolie filed for divorce from the actor in September 2016, just two years after their marriage.

Soon after, Pitt sued the Maleficent star for "secretly" selling the shares of their once jointly-owned French winery, Chateau Miraval.

Their divorce and the legal issues that followed have "been devastating for him. He hasn’t addressed it publicly, but he has a lot of regret and remorse,” the insider added.

The insider continued to say of de Ramon, “Her support has shown Brad who she really is as a partner. It’s meant so much for him and brought them closer together."

During the premiere of Pitt's film Wolfs, he made an appearance with de Ramon. Speaking of their appearance, the insider further said, “Their debut on the red carpet is an acknowledgment of how strong they are as a couple."



“[Brad] doesn’t go public with anyone because he hasn’t been in a place to trust anyone after what he’s gone through with Angelina," they added.

“He didn’t want to step out with anyone unless he knew it was the real deal. Stepping out with her signifies she is The One and [shows] their confidence in the relationship.

“It’s a big deal for him. It proves how much they’re in love with each other. He wouldn’t do it unless he was truly in love with her.

“Brad and Ines both feel like they’ve met their soulmate.”