Oasis' Liam Gallagher tells fans to ‘shut up' after complaints about tickets

Oasis’ Liam Gallagher has responded to fans' complaints about the ticketing process

September 06, 2024

Oasis member Liam Gallagher has given fans a piece of his mind over the ticket fiasco for their shows next summer.

Taking to x, the singer wrote, “OASIS are back your welcome and I hear there ATTITUDE STINKS good to know something’s never change. (sic)”

Fans took to the comments to ask about tickets and some shared their frustration over not being able to get any tickets after long queues on their website. Some also complained about the prices of the tickets doubling due to high demand.

One fan asked Liam how he was feeling, he replied: “SMUG only kidding SMUG AS F*** I told you all we were gonna get back together 1 fine day. (sic)”

Another fan wrote: “Didn’t expect them to trip their fans off as much as they have done. It’s genuinely a shame.”

Liam responded with, “SHUTUP.”

He was also asked how his mother Peggy felt about her sons reuniting after 15 years of feuding, he replied, “She's gutted she couldn't get a ticket”, before quipping that there are now “kneeling tickets only.”

A third fan asked the the hitmaker if he had any spare tickets, he jokingly replied: “S*** loads but there really expensive 100 thousand pounds Kneeling only.”

This comes after fans were left complaining about the bands’ tickets selling process. Fans were left waiting in hours of queues only to find out that the prices of tickets were doubled by the time it was their turn to buy.

Oasis blamed their managers for the debacle and said they didn’t know what system was being used to sell tickets. The band, led by Liam and older brother Noel Gallagher, has since announced two more dates to compensate. 

