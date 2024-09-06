 
Paris Hilton surprises fans with new album

September 06, 2024

Paris Hilton recently marked her comeback with a release of new album.

The I’m Free hitmaker made a surprising announcement on Friday as she dropped her sophomore album Infinite Icon.

The reality in a post wrote, “It’s HERE! #InfiniteIcon is out for you to enjoy ???? Sing and dance your hearts out! This is a love letter to all of my fans.”

Hilton’s new album, which comes over 18 years after she dropped her debut album Paris in 2006, features her iconic hit Stars Are Blind.

Infinite Icon, whose executive producer is non other than Sia, features star-studded collaborations with the Cheap Thrill singer, Megan Thee Stallion, Meghan Trainor, and Rina Sawayama.

Her music comeback announcement comes few days after the singer launched her clothing line for infants as part of a brand new venture.

While talking to PEOPLE about designing adorable pieces for her kids, she said, “As a mom, I love finding adorable outfits for my two toddlers. These two inspire me, and there's something really special about being a part of designing a line that combines my style with chic looks for kids.”

Furthermore, Hilton even admitted that she loves wearing trendy dresses with her toddlers, and designing “organic pieces at affordable prices” was her intention for this venture.

